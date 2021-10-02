Carbon Neutral Comfort
Soft lofted yarns are spun from 100% recycled fabric milled under solar power.
Easy Care
Ditch the dry cleaner—Aero Zero° is naturally wrinkle resistant and can be washed and dried at home, for dryer-to-drawer convenience.
Women's Aero Zero° Band Collar Tunic
Soft lofted yarns and full hand pockets compliment a versatile tunic built for ease of movement and hassle free care, at home and on the go. Made with 100% recycled fabric.
Color: White
Made from recycled plastic bottles using solar power
2 on-seam full hand pockets
Buttoned cuff sleeves
Covered button half-placket
4-way stretch woven
Soft lofted yarn
Wrinkle resistant
Moisture wicking
100% Recycled Polyester
Made by Blue Wave in Fuzhou, China
Easy A-Line silhouette; your normal size is recommended
Split side hem offers ease of movement and longer coverage in the back
Alexis is 5'11", wearing size Small
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Cool iron if needed
