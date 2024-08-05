Velocity Relaxed Pant: Machine Washable Suiting
Problem: Traditional wool suiting is stuffy, scratchy and requires constant upkeep, with a high up-front cost that only increases with inevitable trips to the dry cleaner.
Our Solution: Velocity fabric captures the timeless look of wool or linen and upgrades everything else - incredibly soft, stretchy, wrinkle resistant and built for effortless easy care at home or on the go.
Effortless Easy Care
Wear it on a flight or pack it in your carry-on - where staples like linen and wool are a chore to maintain, Velocity shines as a machine washable, wrinkle resistant alternative.
Stretch Woven
Suiting doesn’t need to be restrictive - 4-way stretch fabric unlocks incredible omnidirectional motion, making Velocity the ideal choice for life on the go.
Stats for Nerds
- Performance Tests:
- Machine Washability (AATCC 135): Passed
- Wrinkle Resistance (AATCC 128): Passed
- Stretch (ASTM D2594): Passed
- Carbon Footprint: 10.5 kgCO2e
- 33% Bio-Based Content
Women’s Velocity Relaxed Pant
Meet the next generation of our premium, machine washable suiting. Velocity’s impossibly soft fabric captures the crisp look and feel of wool or linen, upgraded with incredible stretch and wrinkle resistance in a sharp cut that will let you ditch the dry cleaner - forever.
Built For: Active commutes, office days, presentations, work travel
Estimated to ship late August
- Stretch waistband with front fly, belt loops + bar and hook closure
- 2 front slash hand pockets
- 2 zippered rear welt pockets
- Dynamic Degree Logo on waistband appears under UV light
- Stretch woven
- Machine washable + wrinkle resistant
- 61% Polyester, 33% Rayon, 6% Elastane
- Made By Lever Style (DongGuan, CN)
- Easy cut; your normal size is recommended
- Same rise and fit as our Velocity Straight Leg Pant, with a wider fit from the knee down; 4.5" wider at the knee and 6.5" wider at the leg opening with a 1.5" longer inseam
- Hemmed long for easy tailoring as needed
- See size guide for more details
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low; dry clean optional
- Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
