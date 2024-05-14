Swift Satin Reversible Skirt: Two Looks, Endless Possibilities
Problem: While its light weight and breathability feel like a perfect fit for warm-weather wear, traditional silk crepe is anything but, with a dependence on dry cleaning and susceptibility to wrinkles or sweat stains.
Our Solution: As the next evolution of our breezy, best-selling crepe, Swift Satin is a low-maintenance piece you can count on as the temperatures rise - with a reversible design that shifts between sharp matte and satin sheen to take you from morning meetings to evening events.
Travel Ready
A versatile, lightweight design packs down easily and emerges from your carry-on wrinkle free, making Swift Satin an ideal travel companion.
Easy Care Optimized
Specialized crepe is quick drying, moisture wicking and machine (or hotel sink) washable, unlocking more wears between washes and saving you from the cost (and headaches) of dry cleaning.
Stats for Nerds
- Performance Tests:
- Wash Test (AATCC 135): Passed
- Abrasion (ASTM D4966): Passed
- Shrinkage (AATCC 150): Passed
- Carbon Footprint: 8.6 kgCO2e
- 67% Recycled Content
Women's Swift Satin Reversible Skirt
The next evolution of our Swift platform upgrades already breathable, easy-care crepe fabric with even more comfort and versatility. A reversible, airy design and elevated silhouette unlock more looks from a single garment, with the moisture management and wrinkle resistance to effortlessly span work, travel and even formal wear without missing a beat.
Built For: Office Wear, Travel, Weekend Outings, Formal Events
- Versatile matte/sheen reversible design with removable tag
- Resilient stretch
- Moisture wicking/breathable
- Wrinkle resistant
- Dynamic Degree Logo on bottom hem appears under UV light
- 100% Polyester (67% Recycled)
- Made by Texma in Semerang, ID
- Regular fit; your normal size is recommended
- See size guide for more details
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
- Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*
Multiple payment options available:
- Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
- Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
*Unless otherwise noted.
Save when you purchase Swift Satin pieces together:
- Use code SWIFT2 for 10% off any 2 pieces
- Use code SWIFT3 for 15% off any 3 pieces
- Use code SWIFT4 for 20% off any 4 pieces