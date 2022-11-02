Gabby is 5'9", wearing size XS
Fit tip: trim fit, most customers size up.
Close up of Luxe Touch Fabric

Ultra Soft

Flexible high-gauge micro-knit fiber gives Luxe Touch a lightweight, buttery soft feel you’ll never want to take off.

Gray Yarn Next to a Plastic Bottle

100% Recycled

An all-new fabric blend draws on 100% post-consumer recycled PET, for 50% lower carbon emissions compared to virgin materials.

quick dry luxe touch feature

Dry Microclimate

Moisture wicking polyester helps create a dry microclimate to keep you sweat free even when layered.

Women’s Luxe Touch Tank

$ 48

Crafted with ultra-fine fiber and a high-gauge knit, our elevated Luxe Touch tops are feather light, buttery soft - and now, 100% recycled.

Built For: Work from wherever, travel, date night, weekend lounging, easy layering

  • Made with finer than silk fibers for luxurious softness
  • Low-profile laser cut bonded hems
  • Bartacks for seam reinforcement
  • Moisture wicking
  • Wrinkle resistant
  • Zinc anti-microbial finish
  • 100% Recycled polyester
  • Made by Blue Wave (Fuzhou, CN)
  • Fits true to size
  • Designed to be worn as a layer or on its own
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

Free U.S. Shipping & Easy Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted.

