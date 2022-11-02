Ultra Soft
Flexible high-gauge micro-knit fiber gives Luxe Touch a lightweight, buttery soft feel you’ll never want to take off.
100% Recycled
An all-new fabric blend draws on 100% post-consumer recycled PET, for 50% lower carbon emissions compared to virgin materials.
Dry Microclimate
Moisture wicking polyester helps create a dry microclimate to keep you sweat free even when layered.
Women’s Luxe Touch Tank
Crafted with ultra-fine fiber and a high-gauge knit, our elevated Luxe Touch tops are feather light, buttery soft - and now, 100% recycled.
Built For: Work from wherever, travel, date night, weekend lounging, easy layering
- Made with finer than silk fibers for luxurious softness
- Low-profile laser cut bonded hems
- Bartacks for seam reinforcement
- Moisture wicking
- Wrinkle resistant
- Zinc anti-microbial finish
- 100% Recycled polyester
- Made by Blue Wave (Fuzhou, CN)
- Fits true to size
- Designed to be worn as a layer or on its own
- See size guide for more details
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
- Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
