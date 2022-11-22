Built for the Planet
A sustainably sourced blend of wood-derived Viscose offers next-level stretch, softness and moisture mitigation.
Resilient Stretch
Where traditional garments use elastane, PBT Polyester augmented by architectural ribbing unlocks full range motion without breaking down over time.
Zero Waste
A computerized knit with subtle linked seaming produces garments of immense comfort without wasting excess fabric.
Women's Atlas Skirt
A sharp year-round piece whose lightweight, high-gauge viscose blend balances warmth and breathability for immense comfort wherever the day takes you.
Built For: Travel, work from wherever, weekend lounging, date night, daily commutes
- Wood-based viscose yarns
- Fine 12-gauge knit balances stretch and structure for a sharp look + lightweight warmth
- Moisture wicking/breathable
- Naturally anti-odor
- Anatomically designed with architectural ribbing for body-mapped comfort + full range motion
- Computerized knit with linked seaming for zero fabric waste
- Encased elasticized waistband for next-to-skin comfort
- 72% Viscose, 28% PBT Polyester
- High-waisted, fitted cut with immense stretch; your normal size is recommended
- See size guide for more details
- Machine wash cold, lay flat to dry (recommended); cool iron if needed
