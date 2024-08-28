Gabby is 5’9’ wearing a size Small
Targeted underarm ventilation keeps you from overheating as the seasons change.
A resilient ribbed neckline offers the perfect amount of stretch for easy donning without feeling restrictive.
Digitally designed accent stitching on the cuffs and hems offer a striking aesthetic with zero fabric waste.
Dynamic Degree Logo on bottom hem appears under UV light.
Atlas AIr: Lightweight Layering, Perfected

Problem: There’s nothing cozier than a good sweater, but most are too warm to be anything but single-season pieces - and finer cashmere blends pill and bag out even with meticulous care.
Our Solution: Atlas Air blends the lightweight warmth and softness of cashmere with targeted ventilation and effortless easy care - the result is a collection of cross-season staples that will carry you through the workweek without breaking a sweat.

Heat + Odor Control

Targeted ventilation balances breathability and warmth to keep you at the ideal temperature no matter the season, while hygroscopic viscose yarns naturally mitigate sweat and odor for a fresh feeling wear after wear.

Easy Care Optimized

Innovative fabric doesn’t require dry cleaning or hand washing - all Atlas pieces are machine washable and pilling/abrasion resistant, making them a natural choice over high-maintenance cashmere.

Stats for Nerds

  • Performance Tests:
  • Breathability (ASTM D737): Passed
  • Stretch (ASTM D2594): Passed
  • Wrinkle Resistance (AATCC 128): Passed
  • Quick Dry (AATCC 197): Passed
  • Carbon Footprint: 5.5 kgCO2e
  • +50% Recycled Content (Varies by Colorway)

Women’s Atlas Air Short Sleeve Mockneck

$ 95

Sitting at the intersection of t-shirt and sweater, our newest Atlas Air pieces are designed as the ultimate cotton-cashmere alternative. A luxuriously soft, machine washable viscose blend shines as a standalone piece or lightweight layer, with seamless targeted ventilation for next-level cross-season comfort.

Built For: Cross-season layering, stuffy offices, active commutes, work from wherever

  • Updated fit, weight and styling from our previous generation Atlas Sweaters
  • Fine-gauge wood-based viscose blend is 50-66% lighter than our Fall/Winter sweaters
  • Targeted underarm ventilation enhances breathability to prevent overheating
  • Computerized knit with linked seaming for zero fabric waste
  • Pill/abrasion resistant
  • Ribbed neckline for easy donning with enhanced shape retention
  • Digitally designed accent stitching on cuffs + hem
  • Resilient stretch
  • Moisture wicking
  • Natural odor resistance
  • Dynamic Degree Logo on bottom hem appears under UV light
  • 72% Viscose, 28% PBT Polyester
  • Made by Knit Up in DongGuan, CN
  • Hip length, tailored fit with immense stretch for easy layering or as a base layer; your normal size is recommended
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, lay flat to dry recommended; tumble dry low as needed
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
  • Hanging and high-heat dryer use may result in garment deformation/shrinkage

