Gabby is 5’9 wearing size XS
A versatile cut can be tucked or left out for additional coverage as needed
Low-profile on-seam pockets provide convenient storage on the go
A covered front placket allows for easy donning without compromising a sharp aesthetic
AeroZero° uses 100% recycled fabric made from plastic bottles and milled under solar power, reducing its carbon footprint by 52% compared to virgin materials.

Sustainably Soft

Recycled polyester is spun into high lofted yarns with incredible softness and stretch, for all-day comfort without compromise.

Easy Care

Ditch the dry cleaning bills: AeroZero° is wrinkle resistant and can be washed at home, for dryer-to-drawer convenience.

Women's AeroZero° Tuxedo Shirt

$ 148

100% recycled soft stretch yarns and full hand pockets compliment an eye-catching cut built for ease of movement and hassle-free care. Made with 100% recycled fabric.

Built For: Office days, presentations, work travel, weekend outings

  • 100% recycled fabric milled under solar power
  • Stretch woven
  • Moisture wicking
  • Wrinkle resistant
  • Covered front button placket for a clean look
  • Ergonomic curved back yoke
  • Low-profile on-seam hand pockets
  • Dynamic Degree Logo on bottom hem appears under UV light
  • 100% Recycled Polyester
  • Made by Lucky Enterprises (Pingtung, TW + Binh Phuoc, VN)
  • Easy fit; your normal size is recommended
  • Fit is similar to Aero Zeroº Band Collar Tunic
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

Free U.S. Shipping & Easy Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted.

