100% Recycled
AeroZero° uses 100% recycled fabric made from plastic bottles and milled under solar power, reducing its carbon footprint by 52% compared to virgin materials.
Sustainably Soft
Recycled polyester is spun into high lofted yarns with incredible softness and stretch, for all-day comfort without compromise.
Easy Care
Ditch the dry cleaning bills: AeroZero° is wrinkle resistant and can be washed at home, for dryer-to-drawer convenience.
Women's AeroZero° Tuxedo Shirt
100% recycled soft stretch yarns and full hand pockets compliment an eye-catching cut built for ease of movement and hassle-free care. Made with 100% recycled fabric.
Built For: Office days, presentations, work travel, weekend outings
- 100% recycled fabric milled under solar power
- Stretch woven
- Moisture wicking
- Wrinkle resistant
- Covered front button placket for a clean look
- Ergonomic curved back yoke
- Low-profile on-seam hand pockets
- Dynamic Degree Logo on bottom hem appears under UV light
- 100% Recycled Polyester
- Made by Lucky Enterprises (Pingtung, TW + Binh Phuoc, VN)
- Easy fit; your normal size is recommended
- Fit is similar to Aero Zeroº Band Collar Tunic
- See size guide for more details
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
- Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
Free U.S. Shipping & Easy Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*
Multiple payment options available:
- Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
- Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
*Unless otherwise noted.
