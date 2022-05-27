men's desert khaki pace tapered chino flat shot of front
mens apollo raglan sport shirt grey white heather and mens pace poplin overshirt olive on model standing looking sideways
men's desert khaki pace tapered chino flat shot of back folded
design sketch of men's pace tapered chinos
mens apollo raglan sport shirt grey white heather and mens pace poplin overshirt olive on model man pulling zip
mens apollo raglan sport shirt grey white heather and mens pace poplin overshirt olive on model back lower body
men's black pace tapered chino model leaping forward

Made to Move

Don’t let your clothes hold you back—a soft-brushed twill blend offers extreme stretch without the end-of-day sag of typical stretch garments.

pace chinos versus regular wrinkled chinos on hangars

Built to Last

Pace is made to withstand wrinkles, spills, and whatever else life throws your way—they’re a no-fuss no-brainer.

Men's Previous Generation Pace Tapered Chino

$ 104
was $148

One lawsuit later, the top-selling pants formerly known as Momentum are back with an upgraded modern tapered cut, all-new comfort waistband, and a brand new name.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Color: Desert Khaki

One lawsuit later, the top-selling pants formerly known as Momentum are back with an upgraded modern tapered cut, all-new comfort waistband, and a brand new name.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

  • Based on our best selling Momentum Chino
  • Wrinkle & abrasion resistant
  • 4-way stretch woven
  • Temperature regulating hollow-core fiber
  • Stretch waistband w/hidden drawcord
  • 2 rear welt pockets, one with zippered closure
  • Hidden on-seam earbud pocket
  • Environmentally friendly Durable Water Repellent finish
  • Bar tacks on all key strain points for durability
  • 58% Hollow Core Polyester, 31% Nylon, 11% Elastane
  • Made by Tainan Enterprises in Jakarta, Indonesia
  • Tapered sneaker-friendly fit
  • Matches our Slim Pace Chino (formerly Momentum) through the knee and calf with a narrower leg opening and shorter inseam
  • Tall length inseam is 3" longer than Regular; see size guide for more detail

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted. Previous Generation items are final sale.

men's pale grey heather composite merino tee front
Men's Composite Merino Tee Pale Grey Heather
$ 58
men's stone grey fusion chore coat flat shot of front
Men's Fusion Chore Coat Stone Grey
$ 288
men's grey blue plaid aero button down front
Men's Aero Button-Down Grey Blue Plaid
$ 128

Reviews

Product rating score of 4.77893
674 reviews

Filter by:

Best Sellers

men's dark grey chroma denim flat shot of front
Men's Chroma Denim Pant Dark Grey
$ 128
Select a color
Men's Light Blue Aero Zero Dress Shirt front
Men's Aero Zero° Carbon Neutral Dress Shirt Light Blue
$ 128
Select a color
New
men's navy kinetic jogger flat shot of front
Men's Kinetic Jogger Navy
$ 128
Select a color
men's stone blue composite merino tee flat shot of front
Men's Composite Merino Tee Stone Blue
$ 58
Select a color