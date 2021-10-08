Made to Move
Don’t let your clothes hold you back—a soft-brushed twill blend offers extreme stretch without the end-of-day sag of typical stretch garments.
Built to Last
Pace is made to withstand wrinkles, spills, and whatever else life throws your way—they’re a no-fuss no-brainer.
Men's Pace Tapered Chino
One lawsuit later, the top-selling pants formerly known as Momentum are back with an upgraded modern tapered cut, all-new comfort waistband, and a brand new name.
Color: Black
Based on our best selling Momentum Chino
Wrinkle & abrasion resistant
4-way stretch woven
Temperature regulating hollow-core fiber
Stretch waistband w/hidden drawcord
2 rear welt pockets, one with zippered closure
Hidden on-seam earbud pocket
Environmentally friendly Durable Water Repellent finish
Bar tacks on all key strain points for durability
58% Hollow Core Polyester, 31% Nylon, 11% Elastane
Made by Tainan Enterprises in Jakarta, Indonesia
Tapered sneaker-friendly fit
Matches our Slim Pace Chino (formerly Momentum) through the knee and calf with a narrower leg opening and shorter inseam
Tall length inseam is 3" longer than Regular; see size guide for more detail
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
