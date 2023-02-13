Radical Stretch
Warp-knit fabric blends traditional woven structure with spring-like fibers that offer omnidirectional stretch without wearing out or breaking down.
Comfort Waistband
The waistline naturally expands 5-10% when seated, so we built Kinetic's elastic waistband + hidden drawcord for belt-free comfort and easy wear all day long.
Men's Kinetic Pant
$ 94
was $148
Formerly Kinetic Tapered Pant
With its sharp, modern sneaker cut, Kinetic effortlessly dresses up or down, while warp-knit fabric provides radical stretch that always bounces back.
- Comfort waistband w/hidden drawcord
- Front slash hand pockets
- Rear zippered pocket on wearer's right side
- Resilient stretch
- Breathable + moisture wicking
- Wrinkle resistant
- Machine washable
- 100% Primeflex® Warp-knit Japanese Polyester (15% sugar-cane derived)
- Made by Tainan Enterprises (Jakarta, ID)
- Zack is 6'1 wearing size 32 Regular
- Fits through the hips similar to the Standard cut in our Previous Generation Kinetic Pant; tapered through the leg closer to Slim cut
- Comes in 2 graded lengths (3" difference between Tall and Regular)
- See Size Guide for more details
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
- Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
