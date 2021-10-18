Men's Indigo Heather Kinetic Pants Front
Men's Indigo Heather Kinetic Pants on Model walking forward with hands in pockets
Shawn is 6'1 wearing size 32x32 Standard
Men's Indigo Heather Kinetic Pants Back
design sketch of men's kinetic pants
Men's Navy Apollo Polo and Men's Indigo Heather Kinetic Pant on model facing forward with hands in pants pockets
men's midnight stripe plaid aero zero dress shirt indigo heather kinetic pant navy composite merino tee model facing to the side shirt unbuttoned hands in pockets
Water droplets on Kinetic fabric

Water Repellent

A hydrophilic interior pulls moisture away from the body, a hydrophobic exterior evaporates that moisture.

Fabric Being Stretched in Four Directions

4-Way Stretch

Warp-knit Japanese Primeflex® polyester has the feel and structure of a woven, but bends and stretches like a knit.

Men's Previous Generation Kinetic Pant

$ 114
was $148

Kinetic's warp-knit fabric offers radical stretch for uninhibited motion, with a sharp look built to last through countless washes and wears.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Color: Indigo Heather

Kinetic's warp-knit fabric offers radical stretch for uninhibited motion, with a sharp look built to last through countless washes and wears.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Resilient 4-way stretch
Naturally wrinkle resistant
Durable Water Repellent treated fabric
100% Primeflex® Warp-knit Japanese Polyester (15% sugar-cane derived)
Made by Matsuoka in (Pinghu, CN)

Standard is a straight cut, Slim is tapered

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Kinetic uses your own body heat to release and relax wrinkles within fifteen minutes, all without the use of harmful chemicals.

