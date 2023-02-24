Jarrett is 6'0" wearing size Medium
Zippered pockets provide secure storage for your essentials on the go
Ribbed details are dyed to match, for enhanced stretch without compromising a clean look
Fabric Being Stretched in Four Directions

Resilient Stretch

Spring-shaped fibers provide incredible stretch with the bounce-back to avoid end-of-day sag.

atlas quick dry

Quick Dry

Kinetic fabric wicks moisture away from the body and dries quickly to maintain a sweat-free microclimate under heavy activity.

Clothes Being Spun in a Washing Machine

Easy Care

Kinetic is built to be machine washable and naturally wrinkle resistant, for true dryer-to-drawer convenience.

Men's Kinetic Bomber Jacket

$ 228

Our record-breaking Kinetic fabric has long been a hallmark of unparalleled performance - now, experience the same radical stretch and shape retention in a versatile layer that combines the best features of track jackets and blazers.

Built For: Commuting, work from wherever, weekend meetups

Estimated to ship late March

  • 2 low-profile zippered front pockets
  • Flexible dyed to match ribbed detailing on neck opening, cuffs and hem
  • Raglan sleeves + ergonomic darting designed for uninhibited motion
  • 4-way stretch
  • Moisture wicking
  • Wrinkle resistant
  • 100% Primeflex™ Polyester (15% corn based)
  • Made by Tainan Enterprises (Jakarta, ID)
  • Relaxed fit designed for easy layering; your normal size is recommended
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

mens kinetic (formerly kinetic tapered) pant olive front full flat
Men's Kinetic Pant Olive
$ 148
mens kinetic blazer shadow blue heather front full flat
Men's Kinetic Blazer Shadow Blue Heather
$ 348

