men's charcoal tweed fusion overshirt flat shot of front
model wearing men's charcoal tweed fusion overshirt and pale grey heather composite merino tee standing outside under a bridge rolling up sleeves
Brendan is 6'1" wearing size Medium
men's charcoal tweed fusion overshirt flat shot of back
model wearing men's charcoal tweed fusion overshirt and black pace tapered chino standing outside rolling up sleeves
Fit tip: relaxed silhouette, size down for tailored fit.
men's charcoal tweed fusion overshirt zoomed shot of chest pocket and button placket
model wearing men's charcoal tweed fusion overshirt and black pace tapered chino and pale grey heather composite merino tee standing outside under a bridge with sleeves rolled
zoomed shot of fusion overshirt fabric exterior and interior rolls

Rooted in Comfort.

Sustainably-sourced wood-derived Viscose balances soft stretch and durability, while a brushed interior enhances next-to-skin comfort.

men's black fusion overshirt

Built to Last

Fusion’s resilient stretch twill and upgraded pill resistance combine for a garment that will stand up to countless washes and wears.

Men's Fusion Overshirt

$ 158

Meet the future of flannel—resilient plush stretch fabric with a soft-brushed interior for long lasting broken-in comfort right out of the box.

Color: Charcoal Tweed

Select a color

Meet the future of flannel—resilient plush stretch fabric with a soft-brushed interior for long lasting broken-in comfort right out of the box.

Updated fabric: Even greater pill resistance
2 buttoned front chest pockets
No-warp collar with built-in collar stays
Perfect untucked length
Soft-spun bio-based yarn
4-way stretch
Soft-brushed interior
Made by Tainan Enterprises in Jakarta, Indonesia
50% Polyester, 35% Viscose, 12% Acrylic, 3% Polyurethane

Designed to layer over a t-shirt, sport shirt or henley
Shortened by 3/4" in the back for a cleaner untucked look
Same fit as our previous generation Fusion Overshirt

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted.

men's pale grey heather composite merino tee front
Men's Composite Merino Tee Pale Grey Heather
$ 58
men's black pace tapered chino flat shot of front
Men's Pace Tapered Chino Black
$ 148

Reviews

Product rating score of 4.86869
99 reviews

Filter by:

Best Sellers

New
men's black pace tapered chino flat shot of front
Men's Pace Tapered Chino Black
$ 148
Select a color
New
men's deep sky blue oxford apollo polo front
Men's Apollo Polo Deep Sky Blue Oxford (Brushed)
$ 88
Select a color
New
men's dark grey chroma denim flat shot of front
Men's Chroma Denim Pant Dark Grey
$ 148
Select a color
men's blue grid aero zero dress shirt front
Men's Aero Zero° Carbon Neutral Dress Shirt Blue Grid
$ 128
Select a color