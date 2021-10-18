100% recycled fabric milled under solar power reduces Aero's carbon footprint by 59%.
Ditch the dry cleaning bills: Aero is wrinkle-resistant, and can be washed at home, for dryer-to-drawer convenience.
Men's Previous Generation Aero Zero° Carbon Neutral Shirt
100% recycled and milled under solar power, Aero Zero° fabric is incredibly soft, light, and coiled for comfortable everyday stretch.
Previous Generation items are final sale.
Color: Grey Grid
100% Recycled fabric milled under solar power
Laser-perforations in underarms for ventilation
4-way stretch
No warp 3D collar with built-in collar stays
100% post-consumer recycled Polyester
Made by Blue Wave in China
Choose between standard and slim
Zack is 6'1", 190lbs, wearing Medium Slim
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience.
