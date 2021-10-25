men's blue grid aero zero dress shirt front
Gray Yarn Next to a Plastic Bottle

100% Recycled

Aero Zero° uses 100% recycled fabric milled under solar power, reducing its carbon footprint by 59%.

Clothes Being Spun in a Washing Machine

Machine Washable

Ditch the dry cleaning bills: Aero Zero° is wrinkle-resistant, and can be washed at home, for dryer-to-drawer convenience.

Aero Zero on a greenery background

Zero Footprint

Keep your Aero Zeroº in play—when you're ready to retire it, send it in to be recycled and get $50 credit towards a new Aero Zeroº.

Men's Aero Zero° Carbon Neutral Dress Shirt

$ 128

100% recycled and milled under solar power, Aero Zero° fabric is incredibly soft, light, and coiled for comfortable everyday stretch.

Color: Blue Grid

Select a color

100% Recycled fabric milled under solar power
4-way stretch
No-warp 3D collar with built-in collar stays
100% post-consumer recycled Polyester
Made by Blue Wave in China

100% Recycled fabric milled under solar power
4-way stretch
No-warp 3D collar with built-in collar stays
100% post-consumer recycled Polyester
Made by Blue Wave in China

Choose between standard and slim

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience.

Wear it with

