100% Recycled
Aero Zero° uses 100% recycled fabric milled under solar power, reducing its carbon footprint by 59%.
Machine Washable
Ditch the dry cleaning bills: Aero Zero° is wrinkle-resistant, and can be washed at home, for dryer-to-drawer convenience.
Zero Footprint
Keep your Aero Zeroº in play—when you're ready to retire it, send it in to be recycled and get $50 credit towards a new Aero Zeroº.
Men's Aero Zero° Carbon Neutral Dress Shirt
100% recycled and milled under solar power, Aero Zero° fabric is incredibly soft, light, and coiled for comfortable everyday stretch.
Color: Blue Grid
100% Recycled fabric milled under solar power
4-way stretch
No-warp 3D collar with built-in collar stays
100% post-consumer recycled Polyester
Made by Blue Wave in China
Choose between standard and slim
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience.
