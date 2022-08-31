Magnus is 6’1 wearing size Large
Built for the Planet

A sustainably sourced blend of wood-derived Viscose offers next-level stretch, softness and breathability.

zoomed shot of fusion overshirt fabric exterior and interior rolls

An Essential Layer

Rich double-knit fabric balances structure and stretch for sharply styled loungewear comfort all day long.

Clothes Being Spun in a Washing Machine

Made to Last

Specialized fabric is built and tested to resist wrinkles and stay like new through countless washes and wears.

Men's Fusion Overshirt

$ 158

Meet the future of flannel — bio-based stretch fabric crafted with a soft-brushed interior for long lasting, broken-in comfort right out of the box. Updated fabric for 2022.

Built For: Work from wherever, travel, errands, weekend lounging, date night, outdoor adventures

Estimated to ship late September

  • Updated fabric is slightly lighter weight + more structured compared to previous generation
  • Soft-spun bio-based yarns
  • Resilient stretch
  • Breathable + moisture wicking
  • 2 front chest pockets
  • Built-in collar stays
  • Covered front button placket for a clean look
  • 47% Viscose, 44% Polyester, 6% Acrylic, 3% Polyurethane
  • Made by Texma (Semerang, ID)
  • Slightly oversized for easy layering; your normal size is recommended
  • Note: our more structured fabric has slightly less stretch than the previous generation
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

Reviews

