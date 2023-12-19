Stretch + Structure
Our all-new double-knit fabric balances lightweight stretch and structure that won’t bag out over extended wears.
Made to Move
With its machine washable fabric and natural wrinkle resistance, Fusion is tailor-made for hassle-free travel.
Built for the Planet
A sustainably sourced blend of wood-derived Viscose offers next-level softness, stretch and moisture management.
Men's Fusion Double-Knit 1/4 Zip
Crafted with bio-based double-knit fabric, Fusion blends t-shirt comfort with the structure and sharp styling of a light jacket for elevated layering at home and on the go.
Built For: All-season layering, travel, daily commutes, outdoor adventures
- Resistant to pilling and matting for long-lasting comfort
- Double-knit fabric balances sharp structure and resilient stretch
- Soft, breathable viscose fibers mitigate odor
- Moisture-wicking nylon/polyester blend
- Chest pocket + zippered hand pocket
- Covered zip placket for a clean look
- Anatomical raglan sleeve
- 40% Viscose, 33% Nylon, 21% Polyester, 6% Elastane
- Charcoal Heather & Olive Heather: Made by Crown Yin (Tam Diep Tinh, VN)
- Black & Blue Denim Heather: Made by Crown Yin (Taipei, TW)
- Roomy fit designed to be easily layered; your normal size is recommended
- See size guide for more details
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
- Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
