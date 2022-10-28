Griff is 6’1 wearing size Medium
Convenient pockets provide secure storage for your essentials on the go
men's fusion pant fabric rolls

Stretch + Structure

Our all-new double-knit fabric balances lightweight stretch and structure that won’t bag out over extended wears.

mens fusion double knit quarter zip proof point

Made to Move

With its machine washable fabric and natural wrinkle resistance, Fusion is tailor-made for hassle-free travel.

Gray Yarn Next to Wood

Built for the Planet

A sustainably sourced blend of wood-derived Viscose offers next-level softness, stretch and moisture management.

Men's Fusion Double Knit 1/4 Zip

$ 168

Crafted with bio-based double-knit fabric, Fusion blends t-shirt comfort with the structure and sharp styling of a light jacket for elevated layering at home and on the go.

Built For: All-season layering, travel, daily commutes, outdoor adventures

  • Resistant to pilling and matting for long-lasting comfort
  • Double-knit fabric balances sharp structure and resilient stretch
  • Soft, breathable viscose fibers mitigate odor
  • Moisture-wicking nylon/polyester blend
  • Chest pocket + zippered hand pocket
  • Covered zip placket for a clean look
  • Anatomical raglan sleeve
  • 40% Viscose, 33% Nylon, 21% Polyester, 6% Elastane
  • Made by Phoenix Prince Enterprise Co. Ltd. (Tam Diep Tinh, VN)
  • Roomy fit designed to be easily layered; your normal size is recommended
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

Reviews

