  • women
  • Women's Composite Merino Brief Bundle

Composite Merino Brief Bundle

$97 ($114 value)

Powered by extra-fine Merino wool and eucalyptus-based Tencel viscose, Composite actively controls heat, humidity and odor, while targeted ventilation provides ample airflow for a fresh feeling through your day in motion.

Buy any 3 colors and use code BRIEF15 at checkout.*

  • Odor Control Odor Control
  • Soft Ultra Soft
  • Stretch Radical Stretch
Women's Composite Merino Brief Bundle 3 Pack
men's deep indigo composite merino boxer brief flat shot of front
Men's Composite Merino Boxer Brief
$ 32
MSRP  $ 38
Color: Deep Indigo
Select a color

men's deep indigo composite merino boxer brief flat shot of front
Men's Composite Merino Boxer Brief
$ 32
MSRP  $ 38
Color: Deep Indigo
Select a color

men's deep indigo composite merino boxer brief flat shot of front
Men's Composite Merino Boxer Brief
$ 32
MSRP  $ 38
Color: Deep Indigo
Select a color

$ 0
$ 0

Use code for 15% off*

  • Terms and conditions apply. All items must be added to cart for discount to activate. Lowest price item will be discounted. Only one Systemº can be purchased per transaction. Discounts cannot be combined with other offers, including Rewards.

Must be an active M° Rewards member or enroll before purchase; order must be at least $100 in value; you can earn bonus points a maximum of 5 times and in addition to standard earnings for purchases.