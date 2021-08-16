  • Technology
  • Composite
navy composite merino long sleeve tee wavy fabric

Composite

Merino wool blends engineered at the fiber level to create versatile garments with next-level softness, natural odor control, and enhanced durability.

Composite Men's Composite Merino Zip Polo

Ultra-Soft Washable Wool
Natural Odor Control
Dry Microclimate

A sharp zip polo engineered with ultra-soft Merino wool for everyday performance.

New
men's pale grey heather composite merino zip polo flat shot of front
Men's Composite Merino Zip Polo Pale Grey Heather
$ 128
New
men's black composite merino zip polo flat shot of front
Men's Composite Merino Zip Polo Black
$ 128

Composite Women's Composite Merino Active Tank

Ultra-Soft Washable Wool
Natural Odor Control
Dry Microclimate
Recycled Content

An ultra-soft performance tank enhanced with Merino wool.

women's chambray blue composite merino active tank flat shot of front
Women's Composite Merino Active Tank Chambray Blue
$ 48
women's light grey composite active tank shot of front
Women's Composite Merino Active Tank Pale Grey Heather
$ 48

Composite Men's Composite Merino Tee

Ultra-Soft Washable Wool
Natural Odor Control
Dry Microclimate

An ultra-soft performance tee enhanced with Merino wool.

men's pale grey heather composite merino tee front
Men's Composite Merino Tee Pale Grey Heather
$ 58
men's navy composite merino tee flat shot of front
Men's Composite Merino Tee Navy
$ 60

Composite Men's Composite Merino Active Tee

Recycled Material
Engineered to Perform
Scientifically Soft
Moisture Wicking
Machine Washable

A shirt for working out, travel, and beyond enhanced with ultra-soft Merino wool.

New
men's stone blue composite merino active tee flat shot of front
Men's Composite Merino Active Tee Stone Blue
$ 58
New
men's navy composite merino active tee flat shot of front
Men's Composite Merino Active Tee Navy
$ 58
men's chambray blue composite merino active tee flat shot of front
Men's Composite Merino Active Tee Chambray Blue
$ 58
men's charcoal grey heather composite merino active tee flat shot of front
Men's Composite Merino Active Tee Charcoal Grey Heather
$ 58

Composite Women's Composite Merino Tank

Ultra-Soft Washable Wool
Natural Odor Control
Dry Microclimate
Recycled Content

A performance tank enhanced with ultra-soft Merino wool.

Women's Grey Heather Recycled Composite Merino Tank Front View
Women's Composite Merino Tank Grey Heather
$ 48
Women's Grey Heather Recycled Composite Merino Tank Front View
Women's Composite Merino Tank Grey Heather
$ 48
Women's Grey Heather Recycled Composite Merino Tank Front View
Women's Composite Merino Tank Grey Heather
$ 48

Composite Men's Composite Merino Henley

Ultra-Soft Washable Wool
Natural Odor Control
Dry Microclimate
Recycled Content

An ultra-soft performance henley enhanced with recycled polyester and Merino wool.

Mens Storm Blue Recycled Composite Merino Long Sleeve - Front View
Men's Composite Merino Henley Storm Blue
$ 98
men's grey heather composite merino henley front
Men's Composite Merino Henley Grey Heather
$ 98
Mens Storm Blue Recycled Composite Merino Long Sleeve - Front View
Men's Composite Merino Henley Storm Blue
$ 98

Composite Men's Composite Merino Shirt

Ultra-Soft Washable Wool
Natural Odor Control
Dry Microclimate

An ultra-soft performance shirt enhanced with Merino wool.

men's storm blue composite dress shirt front
Men's Composite Merino Shirt Storm Blue
$ 128
men's storm blue composite dress shirt front
Men's Composite Merino Shirt Storm Blue
$ 128

"Just a fantastic looking and feeling shirt. An absolute go-to..."

- Justin W.

Product rating score of 4.86047
43 reviews
men's storm blue composite dress shirt front
Men's Composite Merino Shirt Storm Blue
$ 128

Composite Men's Composite Merino Long Sleeve Tee

Ultra-Soft Washable Wool
Natural Odor Control
Dry Microclimate

An ultra-soft performance long sleeve tee enhanced with Merino wool.

New
men's charcoal grey heather composite long sleeve tee flat shot of front
Men's Composite Merino Long Sleeve Tee Charcoal Grey Heather
$ 78
New
Men's Navy Composite Merino Long Sleeve Tee Front
Men's Composite Merino Long Sleeve Tee Navy
$ 78