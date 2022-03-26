women's calcite heather velocity pull on pant flat shot of front
Pre-Order Now - Ships early May
model wearing calcite heather velocity pull on pant and light blue aero zero oversized shirt standing on steps
Gabby is 5'9", wearing size S
women's calcite heather velocity pull on pant flat shot of back
model wearing calcite heather velocity pull on pant and light blue aero zero oversized shirt facing away zoomed on encased elastic waistband
A “magic” comfort waistband is ribbed in the back for easy stretch and a clean look in the front
women's calcite heather velocity pull on pant zoomed shot of front
model wearing calcite heather velocity pull on pant and light blue aero zero oversized shirt walking forward outdoors
Clothes Being Spun in a Washing Machine

Machine Washable

Dry cleaning poses a list of problems: it’s expensive, inconvenient, and bad for the environment. That’s why we built Velocity to be truly machine washable.

women's velocity pull on pant fabric roll

Perfectly Packable

Ultra-soft stretch fabric is optimized for packability with enhanced wrinkle resistance on the go.

Women's Velocity Pull-On Pant

$ 178

Available for Pre-Order March 28
An all-new take on our classic Velocity pants, blending an airy, elevated look with machine washable, wrinkle-resistant stretch fabric for your life in motion.

Color: Calcite Heather

Select a color

This item is currently out of stock.

Available for Pre-Order March 28
An all-new take on our classic Velocity pants, blending an airy, elevated look with machine washable, wrinkle-resistant stretch fabric for your life in motion.

  • Comfort waistband with encased elastic in the back for a clean look in front
  • Slanted full-hand front pockets
  • Back patch pockets
  • Back-vented hem
  • Elevated pintuck stitching on front and back leg
  • Stretch woven enhanced by 6% Elastane
  • Wrinkle resistant
  • 61% Polyester, 33% Rayon, 6% Elastane
  • Made by Tainan Enterprises in Jakarta, ID
  • Ankle length, wide leg fit; your normal size is recommended
  • Slimmer through the leg with a slightly lower rise compared to our Swift Wide Leg Pant
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low; dry clean optional
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns (Ships ______)*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted.

Women's Azurite Heather Velocity Blazer Front
Women's Velocity Blazer Azurite Heather
$ 378
Women's Soft Granite Velocity Pant front
Women's Velocity Pant Soft Granite
$ 178
women's indigo heather velocity tapered pant flat shot of front
Women's Velocity Tapered Pant Indigo Heather
$ 178

Reviews

Filter by:

Best Sellers

New
women's slate blue kinetic pull on pant flat shot of front
Women's Kinetic Pull-On Pant Slate Blue
$ 148
Select a color
Womens Black Luxe Touch Tank - Front
Women's Luxe Touch Tank Black
$ 48
Select a color
New
women's charcoal heather joule active legging flat shot of front
Women's Joule Active Legging Charcoal Heather
$ 118
Select a color
women's light blue aero zero boyfriend shirt shot of front
Women's Aero Zero° Oversized Shirt Light Blue
$ 128
Select a color
women's black swift drape pant flat shot of front
Women's Swift Drape Pant Black
$ 148
Select a color