Women's Navy Swift Wide Leg Pull-On Pant flat shot of front
Woman with curly hair wearing blue composite merino tank top and navy swift drape pants with sneakers
Alexis is 5'9 wearing size Small
Women's Navy Swift Wide Leg Pull-On Pant flat shot of back folded
Women's Navy Swift Wide Leg Pull-On Pant zoomed shot of front
close up of swift wide leg pull on pant on model

An all-new pull-on comfort waistband is elasticized in the back, offering enhanced stretch while maintaining a clean look in the front.

model wearing storm blue composite tank and navy swift wide leg pull on pant lounging in chair

A wide leg cut and cropped length make for effortless styling and easy wear, both at home or on the go.

Women's Swift Wide Leg Pull-On Pant

$ 148

Incredible lightweight stretch and breathability in a redesigned pull-on cut that elevates everyday comfort to new heights.

Color: Navy

Lightweight & breathable
Resilient stretch
Semi-elastic pull-on stretch waistband
2 discreet full-hand pockets
Moisture wicking
Wrinkle resistant
95% Polyester, 5% Polyurethane
Made by Tainan Enterprises in Taiwan (Tainan, Taiwan)

Relaxed mid-rise fit
Straight leg cut from the thigh down

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted.

