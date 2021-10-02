An all-new pull-on comfort waistband is elasticized in the back, offering enhanced stretch while maintaining a clean look in the front.
A wide leg cut and cropped length make for effortless styling and easy wear, both at home or on the go.
Women's Swift Wide Leg Pull-On Pant
Incredible lightweight stretch and breathability in a redesigned pull-on cut that elevates everyday comfort to new heights.
Color: Navy
Incredible lightweight stretch and breathability in a redesigned pull-on cut that elevates everyday comfort to new heights.
Lightweight & breathable
Resilient stretch
Semi-elastic pull-on stretch waistband
2 discreet full-hand pockets
Moisture wicking
Wrinkle resistant
95% Polyester, 5% Polyurethane
Made by Tainan Enterprises in Taiwan (Tainan, Taiwan)
Relaxed mid-rise fit
Straight leg cut from the thigh down
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*
Multiple payment options available:
- Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
- Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
- Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
*Unless otherwise noted.
Reviews
Filter by: