Updated, Upgraded

Swift’s updated waistband is built for enhanced stretch and increased next-to-skin comfort while maintaining a clean look.

swift drape navy fabric

Light & Airy

Breathable, feather-light stretch fabric and a soft tapered cut make Swift a versatile addition to any outfit.

Women's Swift Drape Pant

$ 148

Structured, lightweight crepe fabric built for advanced breathability creates a versatile everyday go-to pant.

Color: Black

Select a color

Updated waistband: encased elastic with smooth front
Side zip entry with hook-and-eye closure
2 full hand pockets
Light & breathable crepe fabric
Resilient stretch
Moisture wicking
Wrinkle resistant
95% Polyester, 5% Polyurethane
Made by Tainan Enterprises in Taiwan (Tainan, Taiwan)

Ankle length tapered cut & mid-rise fit
True to size; relaxed, easy fit with semi-elastic waistband
2" blind stitched hem for ease of lengthening

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

