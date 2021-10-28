Updated, Upgraded
Swift’s updated waistband is built for enhanced stretch and increased next-to-skin comfort while maintaining a clean look.
Light & Airy
Breathable, feather-light stretch fabric and a soft tapered cut make Swift a versatile addition to any outfit.
Women's Swift Drape Pant
Structured, lightweight crepe fabric built for advanced breathability creates a versatile everyday go-to pant.
Color: Black
Updated waistband: encased elastic with smooth front
Side zip entry with hook-and-eye closure
2 full hand pockets
Light & breathable crepe fabric
Resilient stretch
Moisture wicking
Wrinkle resistant
95% Polyester, 5% Polyurethane
Made by Tainan Enterprises in Taiwan (Tainan, Taiwan)
Ankle length tapered cut & mid-rise fit
True to size; relaxed, easy fit with semi-elastic waistband
2" blind stitched hem for ease of lengthening
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*
Multiple payment options available:
- Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
- Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
- Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
*Unless otherwise noted.