women's buff pace poplin short flat shot of front
Pre-Order Now - Ships late April
model wearing white luxe touch tank and buff pace poplin short facing forward with hand in pocket
Gabby is 5'9, wearing size 0
women's buff pace poplin short flat shot of back
women's buff pace poplin short zoomed shot of front
A “magic” comfort waistband provides stretch where you need it, without compromising a clean look
women's buff pace poplin short zoomed shot of front snap closure
women's buff pace poplin short zoomed shot of rear welt snap pocket
model wearing pace poplin short, luxe touch tank and aero zero oversized shirt outdoors

Heat Tested

Bring on the heat — moisture-wicking, quick-dry fabric is ready to make even the hottest days a breeze.

pace poplin fabric roll

Built to Move

Pace Poplin is designed from the fiber level for stretch and shape retention that avoids that end-of-day sag, and a wrinkle-free look right out of the dryer.

Women’s Pace Poplin Short

$ 98

Available for Pre-Order March 28
A crisp, lightweight take on our best-selling chinos — built for warm-weather performance, and enhanced with stretch, wrinkle resistance and long-lasting durability.

Color: Buff

Select a color

This item is currently out of stock.

Available for Pre-Order March 28
A crisp, lightweight take on our best-selling chinos — built for warm-weather performance, and enhanced with stretch, wrinkle resistance and long-lasting durability.

  • “Magic” comfort waistband offers a clean aesthetic
  • Full front slash hand pockets
  • Rear welt pockets with low-profile snap closure
  • Front fly with snap and zip closure
  • Stretch woven (slightly less stretch than classic Pace fabric)
  • Moisture wicking/breathable
  • Note: Pace Poplin is not treated with DWR
  • 54% Polyester, 46% Primeflex™ Polyester
  • Made by Tainan Enterprises in Jakarta, ID
  • Higher rise with a wider leg opening compared to our classic Pace Chino Short
  • ~1” longer inseam (graded) compared to Pace Chino Short
  • Slightly less stretch than traditional Pace fabric; we recommend sizing up if between sizes
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns (Ships ______)*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted.

Reviews

Filter by:

Best Sellers

New
women's slate blue kinetic pull on pant flat shot of front
Women's Kinetic Pull-On Pant Slate Blue
$ 148
Select a color
Womens Black Luxe Touch Tank - Front
Women's Luxe Touch Tank Black
$ 48
Select a color
New
women's charcoal heather joule active legging flat shot of front
Women's Joule Active Legging Charcoal Heather
$ 118
Select a color
women's light blue aero zero boyfriend shirt shot of front
Women's Aero Zero° Oversized Shirt Light Blue
$ 128
Select a color
women's black swift drape pant flat shot of front
Women's Swift Drape Pant Black
$ 148
Select a color