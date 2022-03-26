Heat Tested
Bring on the heat — moisture-wicking, quick-dry fabric is ready to make even the hottest days a breeze.
Built to Move
Pace Poplin is designed from the fiber level for stretch and shape retention that avoids that end-of-day sag, and a wrinkle-free look right out of the dryer.
Women’s Pace Poplin Short
Available for Pre-Order March 28
A crisp, lightweight take on our best-selling chinos — built for warm-weather performance, and enhanced with stretch, wrinkle resistance and long-lasting durability.
Color: Buff
This item is currently out of stock.
Available for Pre-Order March 28
A crisp, lightweight take on our best-selling chinos — built for warm-weather performance, and enhanced with stretch, wrinkle resistance and long-lasting durability.
- “Magic” comfort waistband offers a clean aesthetic
- Full front slash hand pockets
- Rear welt pockets with low-profile snap closure
- Front fly with snap and zip closure
- Stretch woven (slightly less stretch than classic Pace fabric)
- Moisture wicking/breathable
- Note: Pace Poplin is not treated with DWR
- 54% Polyester, 46% Primeflex™ Polyester
- Made by Tainan Enterprises in Jakarta, ID
- Higher rise with a wider leg opening compared to our classic Pace Chino Short
- ~1” longer inseam (graded) compared to Pace Chino Short
- Slightly less stretch than traditional Pace fabric; we recommend sizing up if between sizes
- See size guide for more details
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
- Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
Free U.S. Shipping & Returns (Ships ______)*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*
Multiple payment options available:
- Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
- Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
- Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
*Unless otherwise noted.