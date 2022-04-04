women's buff pace poplin cropped chino flat shot of front
Heat Tested

Bring on the heat — moisture-wicking, quick-dry fabric is ready to make even the hottest days a breeze.

pace poplin fabric roll

Built to Move

Pace Poplin is designed for stretch and shape retention that avoids that end-of-day sag, and a wrinkle-free look right out of the dryer.

Clothes Being Spun in a Washing Machine

Made to Last

Pace Poplin is engineered to resist pilling and abrasion for a like-new look over countless wears and washes.

Women's Pace Poplin Cropped Chino

$ 148

Color: Buff

A crisp, lightweight take on our best-selling chinos — built for warm-weather performance, and enhanced with stretch, wrinkle resistance and long-lasting durability.

  • “Magic” comfort waistband offers a clean aesthetic
  • Full front slash hand pockets
  • Rear welt pockets with low-profile snap closure
  • Front fly with snap and zip closure
  • Stretch woven (slightly less stretch than classic Pace fabric)
  • Moisture wicking/breathable
  • Note: Pace Poplin is not treated with DWR
  • 54% Polyester, 46% Primeflex™ Polyester
  • Made by Tainan Enterprises in Jakarta, ID
  • Slightly less stretch than traditional Pace fabric; we recommend sizing up if between sizes
  • Mid-rise fit with grown-on waist; slightly higher rise than classic Pace Chino
  • Wider leg fit compared to classic Pace Chino
  • Cropped inseam can be lengthened through tailoring up to 2.25"
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted.

