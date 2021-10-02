Womens Light Grey Momentum Shorts - Front
Women's Light Grey Momentum Chino Shorts on model facing forward
Gabby is 5'9, wearing size 0
Womens Light Grey Momentum Shorts - Back
Women's Light Grey Momentum Chino Shorts on model facing backward
Fit tip: tailored silhouette, fits tighter.
Women's Light Grey Momentum Chino Shorts and White Aero Zero Boyfriend Shirt on model with hands in shorts pockets
Women's Light Grey Momentum Chino Shorts and White Aero Zero Boyfriend Shirt on model kicking back leg
Momentum Chino fabric being stretched out

Significant Stretch

14% spandex stretch twill enables the same extreme mobility you count on in your athletic wear.

Close-up of Grey Fabric Rolls

Scientifically Soft

Soft polyester fibers are spun with nylon for durability and comfort without compromise.

Women's Pace Chino Short

$ 98

Formerly 'Momentum' Chino
Built to move - soft-spun polyester twill offers unparalleled stretch, durability and all-day comfort without compromise.

Color: Light Grey

Select a color

Formerly 'Momentum' Chino
Built to move - soft-spun polyester twill offers unparalleled stretch, durability and all-day comfort without compromise.

Hollow core fibers provide temperature regulation
Rear welt pockets and full hand front pockets
Hidden earbuds pocket at waistband
58% Hollow-Core Polyester, 31% Nylon, 11% Elastane
Made at Tainan Enterprises (Jakarta, ID)

Mid-rise fit with 3-4.5" inseam (varies by size)

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience.

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted.

Women's White Luxe Touch Tee Front View
Women's Luxe Touch Tee White
$ 58
women's white aero zero dress shirt front
Women's Aero Zero° Carbon Neutral Dress Shirt White
$ 128

Reviews

Product rating score of 4.58824
34 reviews

Filter by:

Warm Weather Favorites

Women's Black Luxe Touch Tee Front View
Women's Luxe Touch Tee Black
$ 58
Select a color
Women's Grey Heather Recycled Composite Merino Tank Front View
Women's Composite Merino Tank Grey Heather
$ 48
Select a color