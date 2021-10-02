4-Way Stretch
Japanese Primeflex® polyester is a warp-knit fabric that has the feel and structure of a woven, but bends and stretches like a knit.
Naturally Wrinkle Resistant
Kinetic uses your own body heat to release and relax wrinkles within fifteen minutes, all without the use of harmful chemicals.
Women's Kinetic Slim Pant
Kinetic's resilient warp-knit fabric offers unrivaled mobility that responds to your movements throughout the day, and always bounces back.
Color: Black
Warp-knit fabric with 4-way stretch
Wrinkle-resistant
Durable Water Repellent treated fabric
100% Primeflex® Warp-knit Japanese Polyester (15% corn based)
Made by Matsuoka (Pinghu, CN)
Mid-rise fit that sits below the natural waist
Jackie is 5'9", wearing size 2 in Black.
Machine wash cold. Tumble dry low.
Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience
Reviews
