4-Way Stretch

Japanese Primeflex® polyester is a warp-knit fabric that has the feel and structure of a woven, but bends and stretches like a knit.

Naturally Wrinkle Resistant

Kinetic uses your own body heat to release and relax wrinkles within fifteen minutes, all without the use of harmful chemicals.

Women's Kinetic Slim Pant

$ 94
was $148

Kinetic's resilient warp-knit fabric offers unrivaled mobility that responds to your movements throughout the day, and always bounces back.

Kinetic's resilient warp-knit fabric offers unrivaled mobility that responds to your movements throughout the day, and always bounces back.

Warp-knit fabric with 4-way stretch

Wrinkle-resistant
Durable Water Repellent treated fabric
100% Primeflex® Warp-knit Japanese Polyester (15% corn based)
Made by Matsuoka (Pinghu, CN)

Mid-rise fit that sits below the natural waist

Jackie is 5'9", wearing size 2 in Black.

Machine wash cold. Tumble dry low.

Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience

Women's Kinetic Blazer Black
$ 328

