women's slate blue kinetic pull on pant flat shot of front
Women's Light Blue Aero Zero Boyfriend Shirt and Women's Slate Blue Kinetic Pull-On Pant zoomed shot on model facing forward hand in pocket
Gabby is 5'9, wearing size 0
women's slate blue kinetic pull on pant close up of waistband
design sketch of women's kinetic pull on pant
women's slate blue kinetic pull on pant close up of clean front cuff
Women's Light Blue Juno Recycled Tailored Shirt and Women's Slate Blue Kinetic Pull-On Pant on model facing forward hand on neck
Fabric Being Stretched in Four Directions

4-Way Stretch

Warp-knit Kinetic fabric provides resilient stretch, for a sharp look that won’t bag out over time.

Close-up of Navy Fabric Rolls

Naturally Wrinkle Resistant

Kinetic uses your own body heat to release and relax wrinkles, for dryer-to-drawer convenience.

Women's Kinetic Pull-On Pant

$ 148

We combined our signature Kinetic fabric with a classic silhouette to create a new generation of joggers. Enhanced with a relaxed fit and high rise to pair perfectly with your summer sneakers.

Note: Relaxed fit, size down for a slimmer fit.

Color: Slate Blue

Navy colorway is treated with sustainable DWR
Tapered leg
High-rise pull-on comfort waistband with drawcord
Half-back ribbed cuff for a clean look
Curved rear darts
Body: 100% Primeflex™ Polyester (15% corn based)
Pockets/Inner Waistband: 91% Polyester, 9% Elastane
Made by Tainan Enterprises (Jakarta, ID)

High-rise relaxed fit, size down for a slimmer fit

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

