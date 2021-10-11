4-Way Stretch
Warp-knit Kinetic fabric provides resilient stretch, for a sharp look that won’t bag out over time.
Naturally Wrinkle Resistant
Kinetic uses your own body heat to release and relax wrinkles, for dryer-to-drawer convenience.
Women's Kinetic Pull-On Pant
We combined our signature Kinetic fabric with a classic silhouette to create a new generation of joggers. Enhanced with a relaxed fit and high rise to pair perfectly with your summer sneakers.
Note: Relaxed fit, size down for a slimmer fit.
Color: Slate Blue
Navy colorway is treated with sustainable DWR
Tapered leg
High-rise pull-on comfort waistband with drawcord
Half-back ribbed cuff for a clean look
Curved rear darts
Body: 100% Primeflex™ Polyester (15% corn based)
Pockets/Inner Waistband: 91% Polyester, 9% Elastane
Made by Tainan Enterprises (Jakarta, ID)
High-rise relaxed fit, size down for a slimmer fit
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
