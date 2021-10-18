Women's Light Blue Juno Recycled Tailored Dress Shirt Front
Women's Light Blue Juno Recycled Tailored Shirt on model with hand in pant pocket
Gabby is 5'9", wearing size Small
Women's Light Blue Juno Recycled Tailored Dress Shirt Back
Women's Light Blue Juno Recycled Tailored Shirt on model adjusting sleeve
Fit tip: trim fit, most customers size up.
Women's Light Blue Juno Recycled Tailored Shirt and Slate Blue Kinetic Pull-On Pant on model walking left
Women's Light Blue Juno Recycled Tailored Shirt and Slate Blue Kinetic Pull-On Pant on model facing forward with hands in pant pockets
Close-up of Light Pink Fabric Rolls

Silk-Like Drape

High thread count gives a remarkably soft touch and silk-like drape.

Blue Fabric Being Stretched in Four Directions

Stretch-Woven

Designed for the body in motion, Juno's stretch-woven fabric and ergonomic construction allow for seamless motion.

Women's Previous Generation Juno Recycled Tailored Shirt

$ 89
was $128

Juno upgrades the classic look and feel of silk with 88% recycled fabric without compromising on stretch, wrinkle resistance and ease of care.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Color: Light Blue

Select a color

Juno upgrades the classic look and feel of silk with 88% recycled fabric without compromising on stretch, wrinkle resistance and ease of care.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

High yarn count for silk-like hand feel
Bust darts and rear darts
Wrinkle resistant and built for easy care
88% post-consumer recycled Polyester, 12% Spandex
Made by Blue Wave (Fuzhou, CN)

Tailored fit, size up for more relaxed fit

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted. Previous Generation items are final sale.

Reviews

Product rating score of 4.66667
108 reviews

Filter by:

You May Also Like

women's white aero zero dress shirt front
Women's Aero Zero° Carbon Neutral Dress Shirt White
$ 128
Select a color
women's navy apollo tailored dress shirt shot of front
Women's Apollo Shirt Navy (Recycled)
$ 128
Select a color
Women's Navy Juno Blouse Front View
Women's Juno Blouse Navy
$ 128
Select a color