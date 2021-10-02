Recycled Content
Updated with 88% post-consumer Polyester reclaimed from recycled water bottles.
Easy Care
Gone are the days of high-maintenance silk - Juno is wrinkle resistant and built for easy care at home.
Women's Juno Patch Pocket Blouse
The classic look and feel of silk, upgraded with comfortable stretch and wrinkle resistance in a moisture-wicking, machine washable fabric.
Color: Black
High yarn count for silk-like hand feel
4-way stretch
Moisture-wicking
Bust and back darts
88% post-consumer recycled Polyester, 12% Spandex
Made by Blue Wave in China
Select your standard size for a relaxed fit
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience
