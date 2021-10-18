Women's Chambray Blue Juno Boxy Blouse flat shot of front
juno wavy fabric

Silk-Like Drape

Juno fabric is light as a feather, with a cool, crisp hand that’s silky to the touch.

model sitting wearing navy juno boxy blouse

Easy Care

Leave your high-maintenance silk shirts in the closet—Juno is machine washable, wrinkle resistant and quick drying.

Women's Juno Boxy Blouse

$ 98

The classic look and feel of silk in an airy cut, built with lightweight quick-dry fabric to keep you comfy and confident on warm sunny days.

Color: Chambray Blue

This item is currently out of stock.

The classic look and feel of silk in an airy cut, built with lightweight quick-dry fabric to keep you comfy and confident on warm sunny days.

Easy care with the softness of silk
Stretch woven
Moisture wicking
Wrinkle resistant
Buttoned covered placket
Buttoned sleeve cuffs
Symmetrical curved hem for a flattering silhouette
Signature curved back yoke
90% Polyester, 10% Elastane
Made by Blue Wave in Fuzhou, China

Relaxed fit; your normal size is recommended
Dropped shoulder; boxy fit
Alexis is 5'11", wearing size Small

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

