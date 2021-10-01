Women's Navy Juno Blouse Front View
Maria is 5'10", wearing size Medium
Fit tip: relaxed silhouette, size down for tailored fit.
Silk-Like Drape

Juno’s high thread count gives a remarkably soft touch and silk-like drape.

Stretch-Woven

Stretch-woven fabric and ergonomic construction allow for confident, seamless motion.

Juno upgrades the classic look and feel of silk with comfortable stretch and wrinkle resistance in a moisture-wicking, machine washable fabric.

Juno upgrades the classic look and feel of silk with comfortable stretch and wrinkle resistance in a moisture-wicking, machine washable fabric.

High yarn count for silk-like hand feel
Wrinkle resistant and built for easy care
Stretch-woven
Moisture wicking
90% Polyester, 10% Elastane
Made by Blue Wave (Fuzhou, CN)

Relaxed fit, size down for a slimmer fit
Maria is 5'10", wearing size Medium
Gabby is 5'9", wearing size XS

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience.

