Women's Navy Hybrid Seersucker Dress Front View
Women's Navy Hybrid Seersucker Dress Navy on Model Walking left and looking backwards
Jackie is 5'9", wearing size Small
Women's Navy Hybrid Seersucker Dress Back View
Women's Hybrid Seersucker Dress Navy model outdoors with hand in pocket leaning on railing
Women's Hybrid Seersucker Dress Navy model outdoors with hands in pockets walking on bridge
Women's Hybrid Seersucker Dress Navy close shot of model outdoors with hands in pockets
Close up of Hybrid seersucker fabric

Dry Microclimate

Hybrid’s Coolmax® blend and sleek, moisture wicking tricot lining work together to keep you cool and dry.

Close up of Hybrid Seersucker fabric roll

Stretch Woven

Seersucker fabric offers comfortable stretch unlocked by its mechanical weave.

Women's Previous Generation Hybrid Seersucker Dress

$ 134
was $198

Hybrid's wrinkle-resistant texture and soft lining combine to keep you cool and comfortable, while full hand pockets provide everyday versatility.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Color: Navy

Hybrid's wrinkle-resistant texture and soft lining combine to keep you cool and comfortable, while full hand pockets provide everyday versatility.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Wrinkle-resistant, moisture management
Full-size hand pockets
Discreet belt loops & removable tie belt
Wrinkle resistant
56% Cotton, 44% Coolmax® Polyester; 100% Polyester lining
Made at Tainan Enterprises (Tainan, Taiwan)

Knee length, relaxed fit

Machine wash cold, hang or lay flat to dry

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted.

Women's Black Apollo Shirt Dress Front View
Women's Apollo Shirt Dress Black
$ 198

Reviews

Product rating score of 4.57692
26 reviews

Filter by:

Warm Weather Essentials

Women's White Luxe Touch Tank Front View
Women's Luxe Touch Tank White
$ 48
Select a color
women's chambray blue composite merino active tank flat shot of front
Women's Composite Merino Active Tank Chambray Blue
$ 48
Select a color
Womens Light Grey Momentum Shorts - Front
Women's Pace Chino Short Light Grey
$ 98
Select a color
Women's Black Apollo Shirt Dress Front View
Women's Apollo Shirt Dress Black
$ 198
Select a color