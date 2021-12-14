women's indigo heather hybrid mock neck sweater flat shot of front
model women's indigo heather hybrid mock neck sweater and navy herringbone fusion straight leg pant facing forward with hands in pockets
Alexis is 5’9 wearing size Small
women's indigo heather hybrid mock neck sweater flat shot of back
model women's indigo heather hybrid mock neck sweater and navy herringbone fusion straight leg pant facing forward with hand in pockets and other hand above head
model women's indigo heather hybrid mock neck sweater and navy herringbone fusion straight leg pant with hands in pockets
A cozy kangaroo pocket warms your hands and offers easy storage on the go
model women's indigo heather hybrid mock neck sweater hand on collar
hybrid inner velour

Ultra Soft Velour

Hybrid's inner velour is engineered for luxurious softness and warmth in even the coldest environments (and slides on and off without a hassle).

Close-up of Traditional Fabric versus Hybrid Fleece Fabric

Built to Last

Hybrid's interior and exterior are built and tested to resist pilling, matting and abrasion, for a like-new look and feel over countless washes and wears.

Women's Hybrid Fleece Mock Neck Sweater

$ 198

With its plush velour interior and soft but resilient exterior, Hybrid is crafted for cozy warmth - and broken-in comfort that's built to last.

Color: Indigo Heather

Select a color

With its plush velour interior and soft but resilient exterior, Hybrid is crafted for cozy warmth - and broken-in comfort that's built to last.

  • Anti-pilling exterior
  • Ultra-soft velour interior
  • Recycled Polyester provides enhanced shape retention
  • Seamless neckline
  • Front kangaroo pocket with sleek on-seam entry
  • 67% Recycled Polyester, 30% Cotton, 3% Elastane
  • Made by Crown Yin in Taipei, TW
  • Oversized, roomy fit; your normal size is recommended
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Cool iron if needed

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted.

women's black kinetic pull on pant on model zoomed
Women's Kinetic Pull-On Pant Black
$ 148
women's navy herringbone fusion straight leg pant flat shot of front
Women's Fusion Straight Leg Pant Navy Herringbone
$ 138

Reviews

Filter by:

Wear it with

Women's Black Luxe Touch Tee Front View
Women's Luxe Touch Tee Black
$ 58
Select a color
New
women's black swift drape pant flat shot of front
Women's Swift Drape Pant Black
$ 148
Select a color
Women's Grey Heather Recycled Composite Merino Tank Front View
Women's Composite Merino Tank Grey Heather
$ 48
Select a color
New
women's charcoal heather joule active legging flat shot of front
Women's Joule Active Legging Charcoal Heather
$ 118
Select a color