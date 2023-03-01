Soft + Structured
Our all-new double-knit jersey fabric balances softness and structure for a sharp look that won’t bag out over extended wears.
Built for the Planet
A sustainably sourced blend of wood-derived Viscose offers next-level stretch, breathability and moisture management.
Easy Care
Fusion’s natural wrinkle resistance makes it especially travel friendly, and can be washed at home (or in the hotel sink) as needed.
Women's Fusion Double-Knit Reversible Tee
Two looks, one unforgettable piece. Fusion’s soft, structured fabric blends t-shirt and sweatshirt for an elevated, perfectly weighted staple that shines in the office, at home or out in the world.
Built For: Travel, office, daily commutes, weekend outings
Estimated to ship mid April
- Reversible fabric with removable labels
- Resistant to pilling and matting for long-lasting comfort
- Double-knit fabric balances sharp structure and resilient stretch
- Soft, breathable viscose fibers mitigate odor
- Moisture wicking nylon/polyester blend
- Clean finished neckline + hems provide contrast when color is reversed
- 40% Viscose, 33% Nylon, 21% Polyester, 6% Elastane
- Made by Crown Yin, Taiwan
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
- Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
- Easy fit; your normal size is recommended
