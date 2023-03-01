A reversible design means more versatile styling with fewer pieces in your travel bag
men's fusion pant fabric rolls

Soft + Structured

Our all-new double-knit jersey fabric balances softness and structure for a sharp look that won’t bag out over extended wears.

Gray Yarn Next to Wood

Built for the Planet

A sustainably sourced blend of wood-derived Viscose offers next-level stretch, breathability and moisture management.

Clothes Being Spun in a Washing Machine

Easy Care

Fusion’s natural wrinkle resistance makes it especially travel friendly, and can be washed at home (or in the hotel sink) as needed.

Women's Fusion Double-Knit Reversible Tee

$ 78

Two looks, one unforgettable piece. Fusion’s soft, structured fabric blends t-shirt and sweatshirt for an elevated, perfectly weighted staple that shines in the office, at home or out in the world.

Built For: Travel, office, daily commutes, weekend outings

Estimated to ship mid April

  • Reversible fabric with removable labels
  • Resistant to pilling and matting for long-lasting comfort
  • Double-knit fabric balances sharp structure and resilient stretch
  • Soft, breathable viscose fibers mitigate odor
  • Moisture wicking nylon/polyester blend
  • Clean finished neckline + hems provide contrast when color is reversed
  • 40% Viscose, 33% Nylon, 21% Polyester, 6% Elastane
  • Made by Crown Yin, Taiwan
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
  • Easy fit; your normal size is recommended

