Waterproof 3-Layer Shell
Optimized for downpours, the 3-Layer waterproof shell can withstand a prolonged deluge. Plus, it’s seam taped and finished with Durable Water Repellent (DWR).
Stretch Woven
Not only does Doppler Mac form a breathable barrier against the elements, it does so with unrivaled stretch.
Women's Doppler Mac Raincoat
Bring on the rain—Doppler Mac is ready for anything the weather throws your way, with an innovative waterproof, breathable stretch shell.
Color: Black
20K mmH20 waterproof rating for heavy rain
4-way stretch
Removable hood
Treated with Durable Water Repellent
10K mL•H20 breathability for everyday activity
86% Nylon, 14% Polyurethane
Made by ShinTS (Hai Duong, VN)
Designed to fit over sweaters and blazers
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
