Dry Microclimate
Composite's soft but powerful tri-blend wicks moisture (and naturally controls sweat and odor) for all-day comfort in any climate.
Washable Wool
Innovative fabric ≠ high maintenance — all Composite garments are machine washable, and built to reduce pilling and shrinkage over years of wear.
Women's Composite Merino V-Neck Tee
Pre-Order now available. Ships in early April.
A versatile, airy silhouette with an innovative blend of washable Merino wool for the perfect balance of breathability, performance and ease of care.
Color: Black [Pre-Order]
This item is currently out of stock.
- Any Pre-Order items included in your order will ship separately.
- Our Composite Merino V-Neck Tee is estimated to ship in early April.
- See Pre-Order FAQS here: Link
- Washable Merino wool blend provides natural odor and moisture mitigation
- 4% Elastane enhances garment stretch
- Soft brushed interior
- Slightly curved back hem for extra coverage
- Moisture wicking
- Breathable knit
- Naturally wrinkle resistant
- 82% Recycled Polyester, 14% Merino Wool, 4% Elastane
- Made by Crown Yin in Taipei, TW
- Relaxed fit through the chest; your normal size is recommended
- See size guide for more details
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
- Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
