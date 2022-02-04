Ultra-Soft Washable Wool
Wool micro-fibrils provide an ultra-soft hand and an organic look and feel. The surface of each fiber has been smoothed to prevent scratchiness and pilling.
Dry Microclimate
Polyester wicks away liquid moisture, while Merino wool absorbs moisture vapor, resulting in a dry microclimate that keeps you feeling fresh all day long.
Women's Previous Generation Composite Merino Tee
Composite's moisture-wicking blend of extra-fine Merino wool creates a soft, durable base for versatile layering and next-to-skin comfort.
Previous Generation items are final sale.
Color: Light Grey
Soft-spun Merino wool
Moisture-wicking and breathable
Odor-controlling
50% Recycled Polyester, 45% Polyester, 5% Merino Wool
Made by Crown Yin (Taipei, TW)
Body-skimming fit, size up for more relaxed fit
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience.
