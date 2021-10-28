women's black composite merino cardigan flat shot of front
model wearing black composite merino cardigan, black swift drape pant and pale grey heather composite merino mock neck facing forward with hands on lapels
women's black composite merino cardigan flat shot of back
model wearing black composite merino cardigan, black swift drape pant and pale grey heather composite merino mock neck sitting in a chair with hand in pocket
Gabby is 5'9", wearing size XS/S
model wearing black composite merino cardigan, black swift drape pant and pale grey heather composite merino mock neck facing away from camera
women's black composite merino cardigan on model close up of split hem
Composite's split hem allows for easy pocket access

Women's Composite Merino Cardigan

$ 188

A cozy everyday staple built with ultra-soft washable Merino wool to mitigate moisture and odor while keeping you warm (but not too warm) all season long.

Color: Black

Select a color

A cozy everyday staple built with ultra-soft washable Merino wool to mitigate moisture and odor while keeping you warm (but not too warm) all season long.

Soft-spun Merino wool/Polyester blend
Superior stretch & shape retention
Pill and abrasion resistant
Moisture wicking
Natural odor control
Architectural ribbing enhances stretch for full range motion
Split hem allows easy access to pockets
Longer with a slightly easier fit compared to previous Composite Merino Cardigan
67% Extra-fine Merino wool, 27% Recycled Polyester, 5% Nylon, 1% Elastane
Made by Vista Apparel in DongGuan, China

Made to be worn open; designed to fit comfortably over a wide range of tops
Longer with a slightly easier fit compared to previous Composite Merino Cardigan
See size guide for more details

Machine wash cold, lay flat to dry
Cool iron if needed
Some shrinkage may occur if machine dried

women's black swift drape pant flat shot of front
Women's Swift Drape Pant Black
$ 148

Reviews

Filter by:

Shop Best Sellers

New
women's navy herringbone fusion straight leg pant flat shot of front
Women's Fusion Straight Leg Pant Navy Herringbone
$ 138
Select a color
women's light blue aero zero boyfriend shirt shot of front
Women's Aero Zero° Oversized Shirt Light Blue
$ 128
Select a color
Women's Grey Heather Recycled Composite Merino Tank Front View
Women's Composite Merino Tank Grey Heather
$ 48
Select a color
Women's Black Luxe Touch Tee Front View
Women's Luxe Touch Tee Black
$ 58
Select a color