Women's Composite Merino Cardigan
A cozy everyday staple built with ultra-soft washable Merino wool to mitigate moisture and odor while keeping you warm (but not too warm) all season long.
Color: Black
Soft-spun Merino wool/Polyester blend
Superior stretch & shape retention
Pill and abrasion resistant
Moisture wicking
Natural odor control
Architectural ribbing enhances stretch for full range motion
Split hem allows easy access to pockets
Longer with a slightly easier fit compared to previous Composite Merino Cardigan
67% Extra-fine Merino wool, 27% Recycled Polyester, 5% Nylon, 1% Elastane
Made by Vista Apparel in DongGuan, China
Made to be worn open; designed to fit comfortably over a wide range of tops
See size guide for more details
Machine wash cold, lay flat to dry
Cool iron if needed
Some shrinkage may occur if machine dried