women's light grey atlas knit blazer front
Women's Light Grey Atlas Knit Blazer on Model facing left and looking forward
Jackie is 5'9", wearing size Small
women's light grey atlas knit blazer back
Women's Light Grey Atlas Knit Blazer layered over Women's Luxe Touch Tank Black and Women's Black Swift Drape Pant on Model facing right
women's white luxe touch tee and light grey atlas knit blazer and black kinetic pull on pant model facing forward with hand in pants pocket
Maria is 5'10", wearing size Medium
women's navy composite merino tank and light grey atlas knit blazer close up of model with hand on lapel
Fabric in a Beaker

35% Less Waste

Created through a process similar to our 3D Print-Knit™ garments, Atlas Knit Blazer eliminates 35% of the scraps left over in traditional cut-and-sew.

Gray Yarn Next to Wood

Sustainably Soft

Atlas Knit Blazer is made with 72% Viloft viscose, a sustainable wood-derived fiber that provides luxurious softness.

Women's Atlas Knit Blazer

$ 285

A seamless design made from soft, sustainable Viloft viscose, Atlas is an everyday staple with the perfect balance of warmth and stretch.

Color: Light Grey

Seamlessly knit with 35% less fabric waste
3D articulation
Resilient stretch
72% Viloft viscose, 28% PBT Polyester
Made by Vista Apparel (DongGuan, CN)

Fitted silhouette, size up for more relaxed fit

Machine wash cold, lay flat to dry

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted.

Women's White Luxe Touch Tee Front View
Women's Luxe Touch Tee White
$ 58
Womens Black Luxe Touch Tank - Front
Women's Luxe Touch Tank Black
$ 48

