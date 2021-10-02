19x More Breathable Than Cotton
With its well-ventilated piqué knit fabric, Apollo breathes 19x better than cotton.
NASA Phase Change Materials
NASA-developed Phase Change Materials effortlessly regulate your body temperature, keeping you comfortable in any environment.
Women's Apollo Shirt
4-way stretch, advanced breathability and NASA-grade temperature regulation make Apollo a giant leap in everyday comfort.
Color: Navy (Recycled)
Recycled
Temperature regulating NASA Phase Change Materials
4-way stretch Piqué knit
Brushed: 53% TCD Polyester, 47% PCM-infused Polyester
Recycled: 54% Recycled Polyester, 46% PCM-infused Polyester
Tailored fit, size up for a more relaxed fit
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience
Reviews
