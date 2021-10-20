Women's Black Apollo Shirt Dress Front View
Women's Black Apollo Shirt Dress on Model walking left
Jackie is 5'9", wearing size Small
Women's Black Apollo Shirt Dress Back View
Women's Black Apollo Shirt Dress on Model facing forward with legs crossed
Close up of Womens Black Apollo Tailored Shirt - Front
Womens Black Apollo Tailored Shirt - Back
Steam on Top of Fabric

19x More Breathable Than Cotton

With its well-ventilated piqué knit fabric, Apollo breathes 19x better than cotton.

Apollo Phase Change Material with Gradient Colors

NASA Phase Change Materials

NASA-developed Phase Change Materials effortlessly regulate your body temperature, keeping you comfortable in any environment.

Women's Apollo Shirt Dress

$ 198

From temperature-regulating recycled stretch fabric to the convenient full-hand pockets, Apollo is a giant leap in everyday comfort.

Color: Black

Color: Black

Temperature regulating Phase Change Material
Breathable, sweat-wicking pique knit
Hidden bust button
57% Recycled Polyester, 43% PCM-infused Polyester
Made by Blue Wave (Fuzhou, CN)

True to size; fitted in chest

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience.

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted.

Women's Navy Hybrid Seersucker Dress Front View
Women's Previous Generation Hybrid Seersucker Dress Navy
$ 134

Reviews

Product rating score of 4.45455
11 reviews



