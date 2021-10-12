100% Recycled
Aero Zero° is made from 100% recycled fabric, milled under solar power, reducing the carbon footprint of the fabric by 52%.
Easy Care
Aero Zero° is naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home for dryer-to-drawer convenience.
Women's Aero Zero° Oversized Shirt
(Formerly Boyfriend Shirt)
A comfortable oversized cut that radiates everyday style, and 100% recycled fabric provides advanced stretch, loft and wrinkle resistance.
Color: Light Blue
100% recycled Polyester made from plastic bottles
Hidden bust button
4-way stretch
Wrinkle resistant
Built-in collar stays
Made at Blue Wave (Fuzhou, CN)
Oversized fit, size down for a more tailored fit
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
