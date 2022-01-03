women's light grey 3d print knit slouchy sweater flat shot of front
Alexis is 5’9 wearing size S
Soft + Supple

Highly elastic PBT yarn, wood-derived viscose and an innovative stitching unlocks plush, spongey softness that feels like a weighted blanket (or wearing a hug).

Fabric in a Beaker

Zero Waste

Traditional cut-and-sew typically leaves ~35% of fabric on the cutting room floor. 3D Print-Knit goes directly from yarn to garment, eliminating those scraps.

Women's 3D Print-Knit Slouchy Sweater

An effortless easy cut built with a zero-waste seamless design, made from soft, sustainable Viloft viscose for the perfect balance of warmth and long-lasting resilient stretch.

Color: Light Grey

An effortless easy cut built with a zero-waste seamless design, made from soft, sustainable Viloft viscose for the perfect balance of warmth and long-lasting resilient stretch.

  • Resilient stretch w/architectural ribbing
  • Wood-derived viscose
  • Seamless design
  • 3D shaping
  • Additive manufacturing creates a “zero waste” garment
  • 72% Viscose, 28% PBT Polyester
  • Made by Tailored in Brooklyn, NY
  • Easy fit without being boxy
  • Designed to hit the upper thigh
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, lay flat to dry
  • Cool iron if needed
women's charcoal heather joule active legging flat shot of front
Women's Joule Active Legging Charcoal Heather
