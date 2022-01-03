Soft + Supple
Highly elastic PBT yarn, wood-derived viscose and an innovative stitching unlocks plush, spongey softness that feels like a weighted blanket (or wearing a hug).
Zero Waste
Traditional cut-and-sew typically leaves ~35% of fabric on the cutting room floor. 3D Print-Knit goes directly from yarn to garment, eliminating those scraps.
Women's 3D Print-Knit Slouchy Sweater
$ 288
An effortless easy cut built with a zero-waste seamless design, made from soft, sustainable Viloft viscose for the perfect balance of warmth and long-lasting resilient stretch.
Color: Light Grey
- Resilient stretch w/architectural ribbing
- Wood-derived viscose
- Seamless design
- 3D shaping
- Additive manufacturing creates a “zero waste” garment
- 72% Viscose, 28% PBT Polyester
- Made by Tailored in Brooklyn, NY
- Easy fit without being boxy
- Designed to hit the upper thigh
- See size guide for more details
- Machine wash cold, lay flat to dry
- Cool iron if needed