Planet Powered
A sustainably sourced blend of wood-derived Viscose offers next-level stretch, softness and breathability.
Wrinkle Resistant
Ultra-soft stretch fabric is optimized for packability, with enhanced wrinkle resistance for a consistent sharp look.
Easy Care
Where staples like linen and wool are a chore to maintain, Velocity shines as a headache-free, machine washable alternative.
Women's Velocity Tailored Short
Our all-new Velocity Tailored Short is designed for all-day comfort, all week long. Lightweight, ultra-soft stretch fabric with the classic look of linen is sharp enough for work and easy enough for the weekend.
Built For: Office wear, weekend meetups, travel/commuting, date night
- Gathered elastic waistband with faux front fly
- Slanted full-hand front pockets + inner drop-in pocket
- Back patch pockets
- Pintuck stitching offers an elevated look
- Stretch woven enhanced by 6% Elastane
- Wrinkle resistant
- 61% Polyester, 33% Viscose, 6% Elastane
- Made by Tainan Enterprises (Jakarta, ID)
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
- Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
- Easy fit with wider leg opening; your normal size is recommended
- See size guide for more details
