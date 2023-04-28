A gathered elastic waistband offers easy stretch and a clean look in the front
Convenient pockets offer secure storage for your essentials on the go
Planet Powered

A sustainably sourced blend of wood-derived Viscose offers next-level stretch, softness and breathability.

Wrinkle Resistant

Ultra-soft stretch fabric is optimized for packability, with enhanced wrinkle resistance for a consistent sharp look.

Easy Care

Where staples like linen and wool are a chore to maintain, Velocity shines as a headache-free, machine washable alternative.

Women's Velocity Tailored Short

$ 98

Our all-new Velocity Tailored Short is designed for all-day comfort, all week long. Lightweight, ultra-soft stretch fabric with the classic look of linen is sharp enough for work and easy enough for the weekend.

Built For: Office wear, weekend meetups, travel/commuting, date night

  • Gathered elastic waistband with faux front fly
  • Slanted full-hand front pockets + inner drop-in pocket
  • Back patch pockets
  • Pintuck stitching offers an elevated look
  • Stretch woven enhanced by 6% Elastane
  • Wrinkle resistant
  • 61% Polyester, 33% Viscose, 6% Elastane
  • Made by Tainan Enterprises (Jakarta, ID)
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
  • Easy fit with wider leg opening; your normal size is recommended
  • See size guide for more details

Women's Velocity Shirt Jacket Calcite Heather
$ 228
womens velocity oversized blazer dark navy front full flat
Women's Velocity Oversized Blazer Dark Navy
$ 378
Women's Velocity Pull-On Pant Black
$ 188

