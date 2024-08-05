Front hand pocket flaps can be tucked or left out for a traditional look
A covered sleeve placket allows for rolling/adjusting as needed while maintaining a clean aesthetic.
A welted interior pocket is perfect for securely storing a wallet, phone or passport
womens velocity tailored blazer proof point

Velocity Tailored Blazer: Machine Washable Suiting

Problem: Traditional wool suiting is stuffy, scratchy and requires constant upkeep, with a high up-front cost that only increases with inevitable trips to the dry cleaner.

Our Solution: Our latest Velocity Blazer captures the timeless look of wool or linen and upgrades everything else - incredibly soft, stretchy, wrinkle resistant and built for effortless easy care at home or on the go.

womens velocity relaxed pant proof point

Effortless Easy Care

Wear it on a flight or pack it in your carry-on - where staples like linen and wool are a chore to maintain, Velocity shines as a machine washable, wrinkle resistant alternative.

womens velocity relaxed pant proof point

Stretch Woven

Suiting doesn’t need to be restrictive - 4-way stretch fabric unlocks incredible omnidirectional motion, making Velocity the ideal choice for life on the go.

womens velocity tailored blazer proof point

Stats for Nerds

  • Performance Tests:
  • Machine Washability (AATCC 135): Passed
  • Wrinkle Resistance (AATCC 128): Passed
  • Stretch (ASTM D2594): Passed
  • Carbon Footprint: 10.5 kgCO2e
  • 33% Bio-Based Content

Women’s Velocity Tailored Blazer

$ 345

Meet the next generation of our premium, machine washable suiting. Velocity’s impossibly soft fabric captures the crisp look and feel of wool or linen, upgraded with incredible stretch and wrinkle resistance in a sharp tailored cut that will let you ditch the dry cleaner - forever.

Built For: Office days, board meetings, presentations, work travel

Estimated to ship late August

  • Half-lined for structure, mobility & breathability
  • Stretch woven
  • Machine washable + wrinkle resistant
  • Interior Pocket
  • Front hand pocket flaps can be tucked or left out for a traditional look
  • Hidden button sleeve placket
  • Center-back vent
  • 61% Polyester, 33% Rayon, 6% Elastane; 100% Polyester lining
  • Made By Lever Style (DongGuan, CN)
  • True to size with a fitted waist and tailored silhouette; your normal size is recommended
  • Fully tailorable side darts and sleeves
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low (hang dry recommended); dry clean optional
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

