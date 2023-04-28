Planet Powered
A sustainably sourced blend of wood-derived Viscose offers next-level stretch, softness and breathability.
Wrinkle Resistant
Ultra-soft stretch fabric is optimized for packability, with enhanced wrinkle resistance for a consistent sharp look.
Easy Care
Where staples like linen and wool are a chore to maintain, Velocity shines as a headache-free, machine washable alternative.
Women's Velocity Shirt Jacket
The foundation of our premium performance suiting, redesigned as the ultimate blazer alternative. Velocity’s ultra-soft fabric offers next-level stretch, wrinkle resistance and moisture management to take you effortlessly through the week.
Built For: Work from wherever, weekend meetups, travel/commuting, date night
The foundation of our premium performance suiting, redesigned as the ultimate blazer alternative. Velocity’s ultra-soft fabric offers next-level stretch, wrinkle resistance and moisture management to take you effortlessly through the week.
Built For: Work from wherever, weekend meetups, travel/commuting, date night
- Ultra-soft blazer alternative
- 2 zippered hand pockets
- Ergonomic curved back yoke
- Unlined for breathability + mobility
- Branded button placket + cuffs
- Covered front placket for a sleek look
- 4-way stretch
- Moisture wicking
- Wrinkle resistant
- 61% Polyester, 33% Viscose, 6% Elastane
- Made by Tainan Enterprises (Jakarta, ID)
- Easy fit designed for layering over a tee or blouse; your normal size is recommended
- Runs slim compared to Women’s Fusion Overshirt
- See size guide for more details
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
- Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*
Multiple payment options available:
- Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
- Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
*Unless otherwise noted.