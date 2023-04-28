Gabby is 5’9 wearing size Small
Convenient pockets offer secure storage for your essentials on the go
A covered button placket unlocks a sharp look throughout your day
Gray Yarn Next to Wood / plant / leaves

Planet Powered

A sustainably sourced blend of wood-derived Viscose offers next-level stretch, softness and breathability.

women's velocity pull on pant fabric roll

Wrinkle Resistant

Ultra-soft stretch fabric is optimized for packability, with enhanced wrinkle resistance for a consistent sharp look.

Clothes Being Spun in a Washing Machine

Easy Care

Where staples like linen and wool are a chore to maintain, Velocity shines as a headache-free, machine washable alternative.

Women's Velocity Shirt Jacket

$ 228

The foundation of our premium performance suiting, redesigned as the ultimate blazer alternative. Velocity’s ultra-soft fabric offers next-level stretch, wrinkle resistance and moisture management to take you effortlessly through the week.

Built For: Work from wherever, weekend meetups, travel/commuting, date night

The foundation of our premium performance suiting, redesigned as the ultimate blazer alternative. Velocity’s ultra-soft fabric offers next-level stretch, wrinkle resistance and moisture management to take you effortlessly through the week.

Built For: Work from wherever, weekend meetups, travel/commuting, date night

  • Ultra-soft blazer alternative
  • 2 zippered hand pockets
  • Ergonomic curved back yoke
  • Unlined for breathability + mobility
  • Branded button placket + cuffs
  • Covered front placket for a sleek look
  • 4-way stretch
  • Moisture wicking
  • Wrinkle resistant
  • 61% Polyester, 33% Viscose, 6% Elastane
  • Made by Tainan Enterprises (Jakarta, ID)
  • Easy fit designed for layering over a tee or blouse; your normal size is recommended
  • Runs slim compared to Women’s Fusion Overshirt
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted.

Save 15% off any two with code VELOCITY

women's black velocity pull on pant flat shot of front
Women's Velocity Pull-On Pant Black
$ 188
womens velocity twill popover chambray blue front full flat
Women's Velocity Twill Popover Chambray Blue
$ 128
womens velocity tailored short calcite heather front full flat
Women's Velocity Tailored Short Calcite Heather
$ 98
women's black velocity relaxed blazer flat shot of front
Women's Velocity Oversized Blazer Black
$ 378

Reviews

Filter by:

Shop Best Sellers

New
Navy Pinstripe Fusion Straight Leg Pant on model
Women's Fusion Straight Leg Pant Navy Pinstripe
$ 148
Select a color
New
Women's White Luxe Touch Tank Front View
Women’s Luxe Touch Tank White
$ 48
Select a color
New
womens aero zero oversized shirt denim blue end on end front full flat
Women's Aero Zero° Oversized Shirt Denim Blue End on End
$ 138
Select a color
Women's Black Luxe Touch Tee Front View
Women's Luxe Touch Tee Black
$ 58
Select a color