Built to Breathe
Swift’s feather-light fabric is engineered for next-level breathability, an ideal companion on hot summer days.
Easy Care
Innovative ≠ high maintenance. Swift is machine washable and wrinkle resistant, for superior packability and easy care at home or on the go.
Women's Swift Sheath Dress
Crafted with incredibly lightweight, breathable crepe, Swift Sheath Dress is a breezy, elevated piece crafted for easy everyday wear and life on the go.
Built For: Beach trips, city meetups, travel, date night, work from wherever
Color: Navy
- Light & breathable crepe fabric
- Moisture wicking
- Wrinkle resistant
- Low profile full-hand pockets
- Removable self-fabric waist tie
- Invisible rear zip entry with hook-and-eye closure
- Blind-stitched hem with side slits
- 95% Polyester, 5% Polyurethane
- Made by Tainan Enterprises in Tainan, Taiwan
- Relaxed fit without feeling oversized; your normal size is recommended
- Adjustable waist tie unlocks a more fitted look as desired (or removed as needed)
- Designed to fall just below the knee
- See size guide for more details
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
- Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
