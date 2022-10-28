Battery connects through right hand pocket
A single button controls power and toggles through color-coded heat levels
A stowable hood offers versatile coverage at a moment’s notice, without added bulk
mercury proof point glow

Adjustable Heat

Lightweight heating elements offer 3x the heat of our previous model, with three power levels to dial in the perfect amount of warmth.

womens mercury heated jacket proof point

100% Recycled

An updated shell and insulation are crafted from recycled plastic bottles, for a 52% reduction in emissions compared to virgin materials.

mercury proof point

Travel Ready

Eco-friendly PFC-free water repellent and a light, packable design make Mercury the perfect companion on daily commutes (or ventures into the unknown).

Women's Mercury Heated Jacket

$ 498

Upgraded with 3x the heat and lightning-fast USB-C charging, our third generation Mercury Jacket lets you dial in the perfect temperature for all of your daily adventures.

Built For: Hikes, rainy/snowy days, fall/winter/spring commutes, travel

Read our Mercury FAQs HERE

Estimated to ship by mid November

  • 30W carbon fiber heating panels (chest, back and hands) with three selectable power levels
  • 10,000 mAh battery (included) with USB-C fast charging (80% on 2h charge); can charge other electronics
  • ~3.5h runtime at maximum heat setting / 7h on low heat
  • Eco²sy® Polyester insulation crafted from recycled plastic bottles
  • Coffee-infused S.Cafe fibers mitigate odor over extended wear
  • Circular quilted baffles reduce wear + tear compared to traditional block stitching
  • PFC-free C0 water repellent finish
  • 2 zippered hand pockets; internal drop-in and zippered side entry pockets
  • Stowable hood in collar
  • Fluorine-free Durable Water Repellent
  • Coffee-infused insulation for odor control
  • 100% Recycled Polyester (shell + insulation)
  • Made by Blue Wave (Fuzhou, CN)
  • Designed for easy layering; your normal size in outerwear is recommended
  • Fit is the same as our Aurora Insulated Jacket; less stretch than our previous generation Mercury jackets
  • See size guide for more details
  • Remove battery, then machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Water-resistant finish can be refreshed yearly with Nikwax TX.Direct

