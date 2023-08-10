kinetic pintuck proof point

Next-Level Stretch

Kinetic’s warp-knit fabric offers unparalleled stretch for incredible full-range motion throughout your day.

kinetic pintuck proof point

Superior Shape Retention

Spring-shaped fibers provide both stretch and shape retention, bouncing back wash after wash, wear after wear.

kinetic - quick dry

Quick Dry

Kinetic fabric wicks moisture away from the body and dries quickly to maintain a sweat-free microclimate under heavy activity.

Women's Kinetic Pintuck Pant

$ 148

Our record-breaking pant is back in a sharp new silhouette. Pleats and pintucks provide crisp tailoring lines, while dependable warp-knit fabric provides unparalleled stretch and shape retention for comfort throughout the work day (wherever it may take you).

Built For: Office days, active commutes, work travel

Estimated to ship early September

  • Resilient warp-knit stretch
  • Breathable + moisture wicking
  • Wrinkle resistant
  • Pull-on stretch waistband provides comfort + shaping
  • 2 front + 2 rear welted zip pockets
  • Front pintucks provide crisp tailoring lines
  • Dynamic Degree Logo on waistband tag appears under UV light
  • 100% Primeflex® Warp-knit Japanese Polyester (15% sugar-cane derived)
  • Made by Tainan Enterprises (Jakarta, ID)
  • Fit is similar to Women's Velocity Tapered Pant; your normal size is recommended
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

Save 10% with Kinetic Blazer - use code KINETIC

Front of Women's Kinetic Blazer in Black
Women's Kinetic Blazer Black
$ 288

